Catsimatidis Launches New Network

Red Apple Group CEO and WABC Radio owner John Catsimatidis is launching Red Apple Audio Networks, hoping to broadcast his New York City-based radio personalities to a nationwide audience.

Red Apple Audio Networks plans to rollout a Podcast Network, Streaming Platform, for broadcasters, including Larry Kudlow, Rita Cosby, Greg Kelly, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Chris Hahn and Rudy Giuliani. The John Catsimatidis Roundtable will also be available on the new networks.

“I could not be more excited to launch Red Apple Audio Networks, and make these leading voices in talk radio available coast-to-coast. Red Apple Audio Networks will tell the stories, report the news, bring common sense opinion, and explore the truth with both sides of the story, and is poised to bring a fresh new approach to talk radio – with ‘Stories That Shape Our World,’” said John Catsimatidis.