After 27 Years, KRSH Host Retiring

On December 15th, his 78th birthday KRSH Santa Rosa host Bill Bowker will retire. He’s been hosting on KRSH for 27 years and has worked in the market for 42 years.

Bowker’s final broadcast will be at the HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol. He’ll broadcast live from the Beer Garden Stage from 4 to 7pm. Chris Webster and Nina Gerber will take the stage following the broadcast from 7 to 8pm.

Bowker tells the Press Democrat that he’s been kicking around the idea of retirement for a while. “Then I just thought, ‘Yeah.’ It is with mixed feelings that I’m doing this, but it’s time to ease up.”