Is AI Going To Replace Voicetracking?

For years radio stations have used voicetracking and automation technology to replace live hosts to save money. Reuters is now reporting that Artificial Intelligence start-up WellSaid Labs has developed voice technology that sounds exactly like live DJ’s.

According to Reuters WellSaid Labs has created over 50 real human voice avatars where someone simply needs to type in text and the voice will sound just like an actual DJ working at a radio station.

The WellSaid website claims it can turn voice to text in real time and the samples they have posted to their website do not sound robotic.

KCSN host Andy Chanley (who also worked at KSWD in Los Angeles) was apparently one of the test subjects for the new technology. He’s says the new AI technology will allow his voice to live on simultaneously in many places.

Reuters reports that the AI voice and the AI voice created from the robot DJ “derived from Artificial Neural Disk-JockeY” were hard to distinguish.

Could this new technology even mean less on-air jobs on radio?

Read the full Reuters story HERE.