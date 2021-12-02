KIRO Kicks Off New Afternoon Show

The John Curley and Shari Show has debuted on KIRO. Shari Elliker has joined John Curley for the 3-7 p.m. show on the Bonneville Seattle news-talker.

Elliker replaces retired co-host Tom Tangney. Prior to joining KIRO, Elliker hosted shows on WBAL Baltimore, XM Radio, WHFS and WUSA in Washington D.C.

“We’re thrilled for this next chapter on KIRO Radio,” said Cathy Cangiano, SVP/MM. “We think John and Shari will connect with our audience in a compelling and entertaining way and help Bonneville Seattle continue as the Pacific Northwest’s media choice.”

“We’re really excited about this new show,” said Bryan Buckalew PD. “John and Shari have great chemistry. They’re fun to listen to and really complement KIRO Radio’s commitment to delivering the most important local news every weekday afternoon.”