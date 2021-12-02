New PD For KIIS-FM

iHeartMedia has named Beata Murphy Program Director for KIIS FM in Los Angeles. She moves up from Assistant PD/Music Director. She takes over for John Ivey who has been promoted to President of CHR Content Development and Strategy.

“My time at KIIS FM has been filled with impassioned and winning teamwork from a staff of truly unmatched talent, and ‘hall of fame’ leadership & guidance from the legendary John Ivey,” said Murphy. “This new chapter represents every ambition I have worked, planned and hoped for throughout my career. My gratitude is matched only by my enthusiasm to get started. To all of you who have put your faith in me through this incredible new role – and especially the girls & women reading this news – I won’t let you down.”

“Programming KIIS FM is a job for the best and brightest which makes Beata the perfect leader for this legendary brand,” said John Peake, SVP Programming. “She’s joining the ranks of some of our industry’s finest and most elite programmers. Beata is a fresh and forward thinker, has multi format experience, is a savvy talent coach and has impeccable industry relationships that will further elevate the KIIS FM brand.”