PCB Hires New Director of Marketing

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation has appointed Michele Klingensmith as Director of Marketing. Klingensmith joins Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting from Phillips Respironics.

PCBC Vice President of Audience and Revenue John Sutton said, “We are thrilled to add Michele’s passion for WESA and WYEP to an already passionate workplace. Her deep consumer marketing experience is going to help us even better serve current and new audiences.”

Klingensmith joins Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting from Phillips Respironics, where she began her tenure as a Senior Consumer Marketing Manager in 2016. Before joining Phillips, she spent over 23 years with GLAXOSMITHKLINE in roles that include Shopper Marketing Manager for retailers such as Target and Rite-Aid, a Senior Business Development Manager, and Senior Brand Manager for well-known brands such as TUMS® and Aquafresh®.

“I am thrilled to join the Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting family,” said Klingensmith. “I am a true public radio nerd, and I have the mug to prove it! It has been my long-term goal to use my marketing skills to promote all things special about Pittsburgh, the city that I love. Being able to grow our audiences to inform, entertain, and inspire the western PA region is a dream come true.”