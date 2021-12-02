Thousands Of Cards Headed For Troops

New Country 96.3 (KSCS-FM) morning show, Hawkeye in the Morning, collected more than 87,000 holiday cards. The third annual card drive will enable non-profit Support Our Soldiers in Fort Worth to send the holiday cards to units/individuals that are either in isolated areas or do not have support coming from home.

“We were blown away by the amazing support we received in our third year with entire school districts, offices, church groups and a variety of organizations coming together to raise a record number of cards to send to our troops overseas,” said co-host Michelle Rodriguez. “We’re so grateful to our listeners who are an extension of our family.”

The cards will be included in care packages sent to the Troops by Support Our Soldiers just in time for Christmas.