WNYC Grows Newsroom

WNYC is adding two more reporters to the newsroom. Chau Lam will be joining as the Poverty and Economic Instability Reporter; Caroline Lewis will be the Health and Science Reporter.

Chau has more than two decades of experience covering national and local news and has worked on major breaking stories, including the 9/11 attacks, the Boston Marathon

bombing, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, and Occupy Wall Street protests.

Lewis has been contributing to WNYC and Gothamist for several years. She was the lead reporter on PriceCheckNYC, and more recently she reported on the city’s response to the pandemic with a focus on how the crisis has highlighted inequity in health care access and outcomes.