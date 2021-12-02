New NPR VP Engineering

Nik Khilnani has joined NPR as VP of Engineering. Previously Khilnani served as VP of Engineering at Lurn Inc and Senior Director of Platform Engineering at the Walt Disney Company.

“Nik has an impressive track record of leadership in both engineering and media with executive leadership roles,” said John Lansing, NPR President/CEO. “As VP Engineering, Nik will help us anticipate and serve the changing needs of a new generation of audio listeners and news consumers, and play a leading role in creating and executing a technical strategy to grow the business. Importantly, Nik has experience overseeing strategic digital work with content partners.”

“For my family and me, NPR has been a part of our daily lives for years,” said Khilnani. “The wide range of thoughtful content opens up our minds in so many ways! I am excited at the opportunity to help innovate and grow NPR’s technology platforms and consumer applications to provide the best possible experience for listeners and readers.”