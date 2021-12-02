Edelman Launches New Show

In 2022, Edelman Financial Engines, will launch ‘Everyday Wealth™ with Soledad O’Brien and Jean Chatzky’. The radio show and podcast will examine important and topical financial decisions affecting people’s lives today.

“Wealth is being redefined today and our show is designed to elevate conversations for people at all stages of life who want to learn how to save more, invest better and, ultimately, achieve their personal goals in ways they may not have imagined,” said Jason Van de Loo, EVP Edelman Financial Engines. “Jean and Soledad, who have worked together in network television before and share a great chemistry, will be joined by our industry-leading wealth planners, forming a dynamic, knowledgeable and engaging team that brings fresh perspectives and a diverse range of life experiences.”

Beginning January 1, 2022, new hour-long episodes will air every weekend in 75 markets across the country, including New York, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles, and will also be available to listeners via the major podcast platforms.