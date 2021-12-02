Ted Cruz Has Real Concerns About Sohn Nomination

Gigi Sohn, nominated by President Biden to the FCC, was on Capitol Hill Wednesday answering questions from lawmakers who will determine whether she’s confirmed to the Commission or not.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas accused Sohn of supporting free speech only if it involves speech by liberals.

Several times Wednesday Sohn was called out by Republicans for negative tweets she made about Fox News. Everyone knows Fox leans conservative.

Sohn responded by saying the criticism was unfair. “I’ve been characterized unfairly as being anti-conservative speech. I think my record says otherwise.”

Sohn mentioned she’s worked successfully with Chris Ruddy from Newsmax, also a conservative organization. Cruz said he had a conversation with Ruddy, who confirmed Sohn would be an advocate for additional voices, and Cruz said that was an encouraging sign.

Sohn did acknowledge her criticism of Fox News, saying it was in the context of a hearing where big tech was being blamed for misinformation — as it deserves to be, she said. “I have been critical of Fox News, because if you’re going to be critical of misinformation, you have to look at the entire ecosystem.” Some might take from the tweet that Sohn was saying the conservative network was spreading misinformation.

Cruz pointed out that there are people watching her confirmation hearing who watch Fox News, and he asked Sohn how they can be comfortable that she wouldn’t use the power of the government to silence conservative voices. He also brought up another Sohn tweet that read, “Do you still want me to believe that social media is more dangerous to democracy than Fox News?”

Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, also referring to Sohn’s tweets aimed at Fox News, said, “I think that disqualifies you completely.”

Sohn answered by saying she takes every allegation of bias very seriously and that she has also been critical of liberal media. She also said she signed an ethics agreement and she doesn’t believe she is biased.

Cruz said Sohn is an advocate for more censorship.

Earlier this week the NAB said it had concerns about the Sohn nomination.