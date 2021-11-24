Lend A Helping Can Success

Greg & The Morning Buzz Lend A Helping Can radiothon raised more than a-quarter million dollars to help the needy in New Hampshire and Vermont. The 31st annual event benefits 12 charities combating local hunger and homelessness.

“It’s incredible! It looks like we’ll definitely beat last years record amount raised”, said host Greg Kretschmar, host of the syndicated show. “We never focus on a goal dollar amount—because we know that every dollar raised means a meal for someone in New Hampshire and Vermont who needs it. And even though contributions are down everywhere, our listeners always respond to the call, and outdo themselves each year!”

The two day event, which included an online auction, raised $268,000.

“I have never seen an audience that is so passionate about a radio show—and each member personally,” said Tim Moore, VP Programming, iHeart New Hampshire. “Not only is the audience massive, but they are engaged heart and soul—and their trust in Greg, Laura, Scott, Kelly and Kayla is so high that when the Buzz gets behind a cause, virtually all of New Hampshire joins them!”

Since its inception, the event has raised over $1.5 million and hundreds of tons of canned food items to feed residents in need.