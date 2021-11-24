An Infinite Dial Study For UK

The Infinite Dial 2021 UK will mark the first time the study has been conducted in the United Kingdom. The results will be unveiled during a December 2 webinar.

“We are excited to add the UK to the list of countries around the world investigating digital audio, podcasting, and social media usage via The Infinite Dial franchise,” said Larry Rosin, President Edison Research. “Thanks to Bauer Media and Spotify for bringing this beneficial research to the media community in the UK.”

“We are proud to be part of bringing The Infinite Dial to the UK to showcase digital audio and media consumption among Britons,” said Graham Bryce, Chief Operating Officer, Bauer Media Audio UK. “These never-before-seen findings will benefit many across the industry and provide deeper understanding of consumer habits in this fast-growing market segment.”

The Infinite Dial study has been conducted in the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, and South Africa.