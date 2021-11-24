Sarah Quinn Joins iHeartMedia

Sarah Quinn is the new Marketing Director for iHeartMedia Greensboro. She will also broadcast weekdays and weekends on HITS 100.3 (WMKS-FM).

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the iHeartMedia Greensboro team,” said Quinn. “Although I’m thankful for my time spent at Alpha Media and the lessons I learned to help me grow into the media professional I am today, I’m thrilled to start this new adventure in my career and contribute to iHeartMedia Greensboro growing success.”

Quinn joins the iHeartMedia from Alpha Media in Canton, OH, where she most recently served as the on-air talent for WHBC-FM as well as the Marketing and Promotions Director.