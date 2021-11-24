Pack The Van Success

Hot 103.1 (KHQT-FM), Las Cruces NM ‘Pack The Van Food Drive’ collected can goods and cash to benefit the Casa de Peregrinos. The agency is a non-profit food emergency food program serving are residents.

After broadcasting for a total of 24 hours, the Adams Radio Group Station, collected a total of 1,657 pounds of food and more than $750 in cash to help serve more than 2,000 meals during the holiday season.

“The HOT 103 staff and I are always amazed by our listener’s generosity,” said Joey Hernandez, PD and co-host. “For 10 years we have been doing this and every year the Las Cruces community shows up and does their part to help out those in need during the holiday season.”

“I am very blessed to have an amazing staff that all comes together to make this happen as well as our business partners at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, Nusenda and Casa de Peregrinos,” said Lensi Shakra, GM. “We are very fortunate to live in a community that is like one big family. Thank you all for your donations, help and giving hearts.”