iHeartMedia CT Bountiful Harvest

Two of iHeartMedia Connecticut groups Thanksgiving Week food drives were very successful. The frozen turkeys, non-perishable food items and monetary donations benefit Connecticut Foodshare.

The drives in the Hartford and New Haven clusters: collected 3,827 frozen turkeys, 6,380 pounds of non-perishable food items and raised over $151,000.

The River 105.9, KISS 95-7, Country 92-5 and 97-9 ESPN supported Bank of America for the 22nd annual Turkey Tuesday. The 31st annual ‘KC101 Stuff-A-Bus’ featured on-air personalities from 960WELI, 97-9 ESPN and KC101.

“Our Turkey and Thirty campaign was an incredible success. We collected and distributed over 52,000 turkeys throughout Connecticut,” said Jason Jakubowski, President and CEO of Connecticut Foodshare. “We could not have achieved our goal without the tremendous support from our friends at iHeartMedia and Bank of America. Thank you to everyone who participated in Turkey Tuesday and ‘Stuff-A-Bus’ – you made a difference in the lives of your neighbors this holiday season.”