Cattles Leaving WVSP

ESPN Radio 94.1 (WVSP) afternoon host Nick Cattles is leaving the Hampton Roads Station. Cattles is leaving November 24 to pursue other opportunities.

“The news of Nick pursuing an opportunity in a larger market was inevitable given his talent for sports broadcasting. He has been an integral part of the ESPN 94.1 brand here in Hampton Roads. I truly wish him the best at his next station.”, said Keith Barton President/MM.

Tim Donnelly host of The Tim Donnelly Show airing Noon to 2pm on ESPN Radio 94.1 and longtime producer of The Nick Cattles Show will be filling in the 4p-7p time slot in the interim.