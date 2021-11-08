WDRC’s Brad Davis Passes

Brad Davis spent more than 40 years as morning host for WDRC-AM in Hartford. Davis, was also known for his work with a variety of charities and his work on TV.

Gary Byron co-hosted with Davis, telling News 8 WTNH, “In Connecticut radio, there was Bob Steele, then there was Brad Davis, then there was everybody else. I was honored he chose me to be his co-host and successor. Our entire state mourns this loss.”

Davis, a Marine Veteran, started on local television in 1959 with a dance party show before becoming an investigative reporter and then taking over mornings for more than four decades at WDRC.

Davis was inducted into the Connecticut Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2015.