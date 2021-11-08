Get Creative With Prospecting

(By Loyd Ford) You are a brand or you are a commodity. This is the same for you as it is for the radio stations you sell. Become a brand.

Join a local networking group, bring that networking group into your sphere of influence. I always think radio should use its own power to connect and promote a local networking group (get in front of a parade). Imagine a world were the most influential advertisers in your market were working on ideas with you. Imagine you are helping promote the group and allow your brands to be at the center of those groups. Put your brands IN networking.

Become the salesperson in your cluster with the largest on-line presence. Ask your company if you can create a website for referrals. If you have the skills, create a blog attached to this website that focuses on ways business owners and others can improve their opportunities to grow new customers, create opportunity to bring regular customers back more often and more.

Go out of your way to consistently attend your potential clients (and client) events. A million years ago, the Beatles sing “Got to get you into my life.” Think the opposite. Show up in theirs. Regularly. Tune in. Show up. Show them you care.

Make It Clear That You Really Offer Local Business Owners Free Consulting Sessions. Become the center of helpfulness with no strings. If you do it right, it will spread to other business owners. If you’re not too selfish, you’ll become known as that marketing wiz that gives creative solutions to problems.

Think partnerships. How can you create partnerships where helping someone else means new business for you, too?

Create a coordinated campaign of your own, with an email newsletter (always with helpful information to those you seek to influence). Use limited direct mail and outreach beyond the walls of your radio station to influence others with content.

You’ve heard it a million times: The more people you see, the more people you sell. Perhaps it should be said, “The more people you see often, even when you’re not selling them, the more you will sell.”

It takes time to build a brand. Consistent behavior produces results. Take that time to build your personal brand as helpful and you will see your sales increase.

Loyd Ford consults radio stations, coaches personalities, and provides behavioral and strategic programming to radio with RPC. If you’re on the Clubhouse app, you can join Loyd’s radio pro encouragement group “The Encouragers.” Reach him anytime. 864.448.4169 or [email protected].