Veterans Day Weekend Special

The Fisher House Foundation in partnership with The Jeff Wyatt Group is offering a free special program. “The Fisher House Story – Peace of Mind and a Place to Heal” is a radio special provided in varying lengths for News/Talk Radio stations as well as a 30-minute public affairs show.

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 92 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers.

The 3-hour, 1-hour, 25 and 30-minute radio specials are hosted by radio personality Jeff Wyatt and features stories of our nation’s heroes, the families who serve by their side, and how Fisher House plays a role in their journey.

For more program information you can contact: The Jeff Wyatt Group at 301.518.3640 or [email protected].