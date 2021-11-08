New Flagship For Butler Basketball

The Butler Bulldogs have named WXNT CBS Sports 1430 in Indianapolis as the new flagship home for men’s basketball. Cumulus also agreed to promote the Bulldogs on its cluster of owned stations.

Chuck Fredrick, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Indianapolis, said: “As the largest and most dynamic cluster of media brands in the state, Cumulus Indianapolis is honored to join the Butler Bulldog Team,” said Chuck Fredrick, VP/MM, Cumulus Indianapolis. “The fabulous broadcast team of Mark and Nick entertaining Bulldog fans with exciting basketball from iconic Hinkle Fieldhouse and Big East venues creates such a unique experience.”

“We appreciate the continued partnership of PNC Bank throughout Butler Athletics, including the PNC Butler Radio Network,” said Barry Collier, Butler Vice President/Director of Athletics Barry Collier. “We are excited to work alongside Butler Sports Properties and Cumulus to make WXNT the radio home of the Bulldogs.”