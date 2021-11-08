HBCU Podcast Series

Historically Black Colleges and Universities are featured in a new limited series. ‘iHeartRadio’s Black and Inspired HBCU Celebration’, is a special four-episode podcast series that will celebrate Black culture and the passionate alumni community of HBCU.

“As an HBCU graduate, I know first-hand Historically Black Colleges and Universities have an unparalleled impact on our community and play a vital role in Black students’ success across the country,” said Thea Mitchem, EVP Programming. “These intimate conversations will help to educate, uplift and amplify the Black community and its aspiring young leaders, and we’re thrilled that these important voices will be able to reach millions of listeners.”

The episodes will drop every other Wednesday starting November 17.