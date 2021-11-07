JR Joins iHeart Denver

HITS 95.7 in Denver has hired “JR” to take over afternoon drive. He iHeart from Midwest Communications in Nashville where he most recently served as the PM Drive Host on WNFN-FM. JR began his career at Q97.9 (WJBQ) in Portland, Maine.

“JR is a super talented jock, with a track record of success in Top 40 stations, said John E. Kage, Program Director for HITS 95.7. “His social media skills are next level and I’m excited to bring his passion and excitement to HITS 95.7 and the Mile-High City.”

“JR is one of the final pieces to the puzzle to level up Hits 95.7,” said JoJo Turnbeaugh, Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Denver. “His passion, content and social media skills are a perfect match to drive home Mile High city listeners.”

“I’m excited to be a part of the iHeartMedia Denver team,” said JR. “I can’t wait to get to work and help build HITS 95.7 into a powerhouse while connecting with the Colorado community. I’m thrilled to call Colorado my new home.”