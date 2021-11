Ericka Cruz Guevarra will take over as host of The Bay, KQED’s award-winning storytelling podcast for news. Guevarra previously served as a producer for series. Guevarra replaces The Bay’s former host Devin Katayama.

“I’m so excited to build on what Devin has created with this show and help it continue to reach the people it’s for: Younger, more diverse audiences who care deeply about the Bay Area,” said Guevarra.

Devin Katayama is now KQED’s first Editor of Talent and Development.