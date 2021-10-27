SiriusXM 360L As Standard Equipment

Jaguar Land Rover North America and SiriusXM have signed an agreement putting 360L in the New Range Rover. The package will be included starting in Spring 2022.

“Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles are a unique blend of luxury and performance. Our next generation SiriusXM with 360L platform is an excellent addition to that driving experience,” said Chris Paganini, SVP, Automotive Partnerships, for SiriusXM.

“The New Range Rover brings together the very best in modern design, engineering and technology. One of the results is the quietest cabin we have ever produced. It’s the perfect environment for us to launch, and have people experience, the breakthrough tech of SiriusXM with 360L,” said Rob Filipovic, Director of Product, Jaguar Land Rover North America.

By model year 2023 SiriusXM with 360L will be standard in Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles equipped with the PIVI Pro infotainment system.