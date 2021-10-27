Breast Cancer Survivors Celebration

Beasley Media Group’s 92.5 WXTU-FM, Philadelphia will celebrate the spirit and courage of Breast Cancer Survivors. A virtual celebration luncheon is set for November 11.

The Country station is asking listeners to nominate a warrior by submitting their story on the station website. The nominee could be selected to join in a virtual celebration luncheon with a special performance from recording artist Tenille Arts.

“It’s a privilege to meet the men and women behind these awe-inspiring stories,” said Andie Summers, morning show host. “Our intent is to honor and respect the health and well-being of our warriors.”