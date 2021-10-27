SCPR Developing Engaged Journalism

Southern California Public Radio is seeking to narrow the gap between newsrooms and the communities they serve. The Engaged Journalism initiative is made possible through grant support from the Knight Foundation.

“Finding ways to increase engagement couldn’t be more vital for newsrooms today,” said Jim Brady, Knight Foundation, VP of Journalism. “This initiative will help newsrooms build trust and develop a more inclusive dialogue with the communities they serve. We’re proud to support this effort, which will provide important lessons that can benefit the entire industry.”

With a $230,000 Grant, SCPR will lead the creation and implementation of a year-long program that will involve a number of public media organization newsrooms. The newsrooms will form cross-functional teams to design workflows and technologies that accelerate the practice of engaged journalism and illustrate how a local news operation can deploy community engagement.