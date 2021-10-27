Charlie Sislen Retiring

After 24 years as a Partner at Research Director, Inc., Charlie Sislen has announced his plans to retire on December 31, 2021. Sislen said the last 20 plus years have been a pleasure. “I woke up every day excited not only about what would come next, but also more importantly the people I would interact with. I enjoyed every conversation with Research Director, Inc.’s amazing team, our tremendous clients, and everyone who makes our industry great. I want to especially thank my partner, Marc Greenspan, who had the vision to bring me into this company and partnered with me to build a truly remarkable organization.”

Sislen said he is leaving a phenomenal team, whose hard work made his role as the face of the company easy. “They made the difference for every one of our clients. Now is the time in my life where I must shift my focus from my career, which I love, to my family and my community. Research Director, Inc. and the radio industry will always be in my heart. My thanks to all who were such an integral part of this life‐changing journey.”

“Charlie, thank you for your impactful contributions. It has been a pleasure to partner with you in the growth of Research Director, Inc.”, says Founder and CEO Marc Greenspan. “We wish you much success in the next chapter of your journey.”

Over the next couple of months, Sislen will support Research Director, Inc. during the transition. As a part of hat transition, Karen Morris will join the team as the Director of Client Services. Morriss has over 20 years of experience in the radio industry.

Morris said, “I’m excited to be joining the Research Director, Inc. team. I’ve known Marc and Charlie for over 30 years and ave great respect for both of them. I look forward to working with their wonderful clients.”