Extended Podcast Partnership

Podcast One have extended their podcast production partnership with REELZ to launch Sex, Lies & Murder. The latest True Crime podcast episodes feature the real stories of sex driven crimes that have rocked communities.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to continue our long standing relationship with REELZ through our latest podcast Sex, Lies & Murder,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne. “REELZ branded programming is edge of your seat content that the podcast world is hungry for and we are excited to deliver.”

In celebration of the partnership extension, PodcastOne will be re-releasing Autopsy: The Last Hours of… , a podcast that explores controversial and mysterious deaths of celebrities and people whose untimely deaths were often surrounded by elements of shock.