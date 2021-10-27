Business Performance Expert Pod

The Ed Mylett Show has signed a multi-year agreement with Stitcher. Mylett interviews the best peak-performers across a wide spectrum of businesses on the keys to their success.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Stitcher family,” said Mylett. “I wanted to collaborate with people who shared my standards to deliver the best content possible every single week to our precious audience, and who have the background and structure to deliver on that promise.“

Prior to the agreement, The Ed Mylett show was independently released. The series starts November 2.