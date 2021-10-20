And The 2021 Radio Wayne Winners Are…

Radio Ink presented the 2021 Radio Wayne Awards Tuesday morning during a live virtual event on Facebook and YouTube.
The 2021 Radio Wayne Awards, sponsored by Quu, were hosted by QUU CEO Steve Newberry and Radio Ink Publisher Deborah Parenti.
This is the 29th year Radio Ink has presented the only awards dedicated to the sales, marketing, and management side of the industry.
Here are the 2021 winners…
Digital/Interactive Seller of the Year
Yoni Schwartz
Audacy
Philadelphia, PA
Streetfighter of the Year
Roger Nelson
Morgan Murphy Media
Spokane, WA
Sales Manager of the Year (1-2 Stations)
Shawneen Thompson
Howard University Radio
Washington, DC
Stu Olds National Sales Manager of the Year
Pam Foley Crouch
Press Communications
Monmouth-Ocean, NJ
DOS/General Sales Manager of the Year
Paul Blake
Beasley Media Group
Philadelphia, PA
Market /General Manager of the Year
Sabina Widman
Univision
San Diego, CA; Las Vegas, NV; and McAllen-Brownsville-Harlingen, TX
The 2021 Radio Wayne Awards were sponsored by Quu CEO Steve Newberry said, “Quu is pleased to join Radio Ink in celebrating the best of the best in our industry,” Newberry said. “The Radio Wayne Awards have long recognized radio’s day-to-day champions. Quu looks forward to celebrating the success of this year’s recipients.”
