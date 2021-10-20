And The 2021 Radio Wayne Winners Are…

Radio Ink presented the 2021 Radio Wayne Awards Tuesday morning during a live virtual event on Facebook and YouTube.

The 2021 Radio Wayne Awards, sponsored by Quu, were hosted by QUU CEO Steve Newberry and Radio Ink Publisher Deborah Parenti.

This is the 29th year Radio Ink has presented the only awards dedicated to the sales, marketing, and management side of the industry.

Here are the 2021 winners…

Digital/Interactive Seller of the Year

Yoni Schwartz

Audacy

Philadelphia, PA

Streetfighter of the Year

Roger Nelson

Morgan Murphy Media

Spokane, WA

Sales Manager of the Year (1-2 Stations)

Shawneen Thompson

Howard University Radio

Washington, DC

Stu Olds National Sales Manager of the Year

Pam Foley Crouch

Press Communications

Monmouth-Ocean, NJ

DOS/General Sales Manager of the Year

Paul Blake

Beasley Media Group

Philadelphia, PA

Market /General Manager of the Year

Sabina Widman

Univision

San Diego, CA; Las Vegas, NV; and McAllen-Brownsville-Harlingen, TX

The 2021 Radio Wayne Awards were sponsored by Quu CEO Steve Newberry said, “Quu is pleased to join Radio Ink in celebrating the best of the best in our industry,” Newberry said. “The Radio Wayne Awards have long recognized radio’s day-to-day champions. Quu looks forward to celebrating the success of this year’s recipients.”

