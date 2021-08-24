Here Are The 2021 Radio Wayne Award Finalists.

For twenty-nine years, Radio Ink has honored the very best sellers and managers who tirelessly champion the benefits of radio every day.

Here are the 29th annual Radio Wayne Award Finalists.

DIGITAL OR INTERACTIVE SELLER

Tiffany Cobb

Tidewater Communications

Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News, VA

Michael Walden

Audacy

Chattanooga, TN

Cathleen Mingarino

Longport Media

Atlantic City- Cape May, NJ

Deana Poole

Beasley Media Group

Philadelphia, PA

Yoni Schwartz

Audacy

Philadelphia, PA

Ryan Dietrich

Beasley Media Group

Philadelphia, PA

STREETFIGHTER OF THE YEAR

Tich McWilliams

Tuned In Broadcasting

Nashville, TN

Rita Munoz-Dalati

Cumulus Media

Houston-Galveston, TX

Mandy Jo Choat

Williams Media Group

Enid, OK

Roger Nelson

Morgan Murphy Media

Spokane, WA

Kelly Greeley

Capitol Radio Group

Springfield, IL

Melanie Martin

Cox Media Group

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Paula J. Ingram

Forever Media

Altoona, PA

Steve Simons

Beasley Media Group

Philadelphia, PA

SALES MANAGER 1-2 STATIONS

Tom Hansen

Tuned In Broadcasting

Nashville, TN

Marta DeLisi

Beasley Media Group

Wilmington, DE

Shawneen Thompson

Howard University Radio

Washington, DC

Tim Gratzer

Cumulus Media

Houston-Galveston, TX

Stephen Tarpley

Nexstar

Chicago, IL

Jaime Frankel

Beasley Media Group

Philadelphia, PA

STU OLDS NATIONAL SALES MANAGER

Susan Isreal

Hubbard Radio

West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, FL

Phillip Whisnant

Univision

San Diego, San Francisco & Fresno, CA

Pam Foley Crouch

Press Communications

Monmouth-Ocean, NJ

Amanda Health

Lotus Communications

April Brinks-Bailey

Beasley Media Group

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

DOS OR GENERAL SALES MANAGER

Emily Ward

Audacy

Atlanta, GA

Vince Gambino

Longport Media, LLC

Atlantic City- Cape May, NJ

Paul Blake

Beasley Media Group

Philadelphia, PA

Dawn Girocco

Cumulus Media

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX

Jason (JC) Campese

Cox Media Group

Orlando, FL

Nicki DellaPosta

Audacy

Chicago, IL

MARKET OR GENERAL MANAGER

Mac Edwards

Beasley Media Group

Detroit, MI

Trey Stafford

Saga Communications

Jonesboro, AR

Sabina Widmann

Univision

San Diego, CA, Las Vegas, NV & McAllen-Brownsville-Harlingen, TX

Jason Meder

Cox Media Group

Orlando, FL

Keith Lawless

Cox Media Group

Houston-Galveston, TX & Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Mary Menna

Beasley Media Group

Boston, MA

More details including presentation date, time, and format will be coming soon.