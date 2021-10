According to an iHeartmedia SEC filing, Liberty Media has sold all 5,941,248 shares of the class A common stock it owned, at a price per share of $25.25, for a total of $150 million. As a result, John Malone’s company no longer owns any shares of iHeartMedia.

Several years ago Malone’s company purchased $600 million of iHeartMedia debt for $490 million. After an iHeart bankruptcy reduced the company debt load, the bonds were converted into about 6.9 million shares.