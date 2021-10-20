Dennis Prager Says He Has COVID

Syndicated talker Dennis Prager said on his show that he tested positive for COVID last week and his worst symptoms were the chills and his fever never went over 99. Prager is broadcasting from his home while under quarantine. He said he wanted to receive natural immunity.
Prager told his audience that natural immunity is the most robust immunity you can have against COVID-19.
He said he hugged thousands of strangers at rallies around the country “without being inoculated.” And, he says, finally I got it from somebody.”
Prager said he’d been taking Zinc, Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, calling them therapeutics.”
The conservative talker is 73 years old.
How irresponsible of Prager because he can transmit to someone who doesn’t want natural immunity.
Dear Dennis – I guess what Ronny & Bobby are saying is they are glad you survived and are on the road to recovery. They just couldn’t figure out the right words to say. They keep stumbling over their ignorance, biases, and hate.
“Natural immunity?”
Oh, would that it twould that it twer.
Yeah, I guess that would be a pleasant surprise picking up some of that.
Meanwhile, that’s a lottery that almost nobody has been hitting.
But don’t let me interfere with these dolts who are twisting and contorting themselves – all the while swaddled in an insane form of zealotry.That’s right. “Jesus has my back. Not yours.”
The faithful surely do thrash around, do they not?
Prager took ivermectin???
And clearly he’s anti-vaccine.
Prager, talk to the 724,000 Americans who are now dead from Covid about how, as you say,
“their natural immunity is the best.”