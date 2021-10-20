Utah Radio Host Killed

38-year old Gabriela Sifuentes Castilla, known as Gaby Ramos on Utah Spanish radio station La Mas Picosita, was shot multiple times and killed Sunday.

Police are searching for the suspect who they say is 36-year-old Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea, Castilla’s ex-boyfriend. Police originally responded to a non-violent domestic dispute and when they arrived the suspect had already left. Unfortunately he returned with the weapon a short time later and police allege he fired between 3 and 6 shots killing Castilla.

Authorities say suspect is armed and dangerous.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses and financial support for Castilla’s 9-year-old daughter.