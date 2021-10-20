Library To Honor 9 on November 9th

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation will recognize nine broadcasters and celebrities, including retiring NAB CEO Gordon Smith, for lifetime achievement on November 9th during the LABF’s Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts virtual awards ceremony. The event, from 12 – 2 p.m., will include brief remarks from each of the award winners.
The annual event, hosted by ABC News’ “Nightline” co-anchor Juju Chang, will be produced for LABF by the International Radio and Television Society Foundation. The Giants of Broadcasting celebration was created by LABF, a charity dedicated to preserving the past, reflecting the present, and informing the future. It was created to honor the remarkable creators, innovators, leaders, performers, and journalists who have brought the electronics arts to the prominence they occupy today.
LABF has honored more than 200 leaders in broadcasting since the event’s inception in 2003. Proceeds from the luncheon support the work of the LABF, including the Library of American Broadcasting, which is housed at the University of Maryland. LABF plays a vital role in growing, preserving, and providing access to archives that highlight broadcasting’s profound influence on culture throughout the world. A portion of the proceeds from the event will also support IRTSF’s student training and diversity initiatives.
The 2021 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts honorees are:
EMILY BARR
President and CEO
GRAHAM MEDIA GROUP
FRANK BOYLE
President & CEO
FRANK BOYLE & CO.
BOB COSTAS
Hall of Fame sports broadcaster
RUSSELL PERRY
Founder & President
PERRY PUBLISHING & BROADCASTING CO.
ROBIN ROBERTS
Co-anchor
“GOOD MORNING AMERICA”
President
ROCK’N ROBIN PRODUCTIONS
MARION ROSS
Emmy, Golden Globe nominated Film and TV Actress
Beloved “HAPPY DAYS” cast member “Marion Cunningham”
NEAL SHAPIRO
President & CEO
THE WNET GROUP
SEN. GORDON H. SMITH
President & CEO
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of BROADCASTERS
JORDAN WERTLIEB
Senior Vice president
HEARST COMMUNICATIONS
President
HEARST TELEVISION