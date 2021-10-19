Halloween Horror Podcast Returns

iHeartRadio and Blumhouse Television have launched the second season of Aaron Mahnke’s “13 Days of Halloween,” an original scripted horror podcast. The show was produced in 3-D audio, an innovative approach to audio entertainment that reproduces the effect of surround sound to immerse listeners in the podcast’s environment.

Season two stars Kathy Najimy — known for roles in classic movies like Hocus Pocus and Sister Act, as well as the television series Younger — and Bethany Anne Lind, who recently appeared as Grace Young in Netflix’s Ozark.

New episodes drop daily through October 31.