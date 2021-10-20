Alpha Media has hired Zoe Burdine-Fly as Regional President. She will oversee the operations for 13 Alpha Media markets, including Amarillo, Bakersfield, Lincoln and Topeka. Burdine-Fly joins Alpha from Townsquare and replaces George Pelletier who became President and CEO of West Virginia Radio Corporation.

Alpha CEO Bob Proffitt said, “We conducted a thorough search process, and Zoe stood out as possessing the right leadership experience, sophisticated expertise and deep radio industry knowledge to guide our markets and support our long-term growth strategy. Zoe will help us further expand our digital capabilities across our nationwide platforms so we can continue to deliver excellent results and value in partnership with our advertiser partners. I look forward to all we will accomplish together.”

“Alpha Media continues to deliver incredible programming in all of its communities, and I am thrilled to join the Alpha Media family at a pivotal moment in the Company’s growth,” said Ms. Burdine-Fly. “I am eager to get to work with Alpha Media’s team as together we continue to strengthen our market presence, serve our advertiser partners and honor the Company’s legacy of engaging content and relevant local programming.”

Most recently, Burdine-Fly she served as Market President at Townsquare.. She has also held sales and operations management roles at iHeartMedia, Regent Communications and Citadel Broadcasting.

Burdine-Fly will report to Chief Operating Officer Larry Bastida.