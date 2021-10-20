WAMU Celebrating 60 Years

WAMU-FM 88.5 will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a weekend of special programming. The centerpiece is an hour-long news special that will feature conversations with voices of WAMU’s past and present that track the evolution of the station and changes in the D.C. region.

Other special programming will look at the history of WAMU’s coverage of local politics; origins of Jazz programming on the station and popular old-time radio programs from 1961.

Special programming will kick off October 22 and run through the 24th.