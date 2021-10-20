They Cut The New Hoops Ribbon Saturday

iHeartMedia’s Power 105.1 in New York City will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the Mott Haven New York City Housing Authority Development in the Bronx. The event is in celebration of the reopening of basketball courts the station helped refurbish.

Power 105.1 and Chick-fil-A Tristate in partnership with the Hip-Hop Summit Youth Council and the Citywide Council Of Presidents teamed up to identify a location in the community and refurbish a set of basketball courts at the Mott Haven NYCHA Development in the Bronx. The project included sealing cracks, resurfacing the courts, refinishing and repainting basketball poles, upgrading basketball backboards and rims, repainting the courts, removal of outdated equipment, landscaping and other touchups.

The project aims to bring a fresh up to date vibe to courts and provide durable equipment to the facility that the tenants in the community can use.

“Power 105.1 is proud to partner with Hip-Hop Summit Youth Council and Chick-fil-A Tristate to refurbish some of the basketball courts in our community,” said Joe DeAngelis for iHeartMedia New York. “Refurbishing basketball courts was a perfect way to give back to the community and allow those who use the courts to exercise and spend quality time together in a fully functional space.”

“I am honored that the creation of this dynamic partnership was able to give a well-deserved update to the Mott Haven Houses community,” said Daniel Barber, Chairman of CCOP. “I am also proud to be able to give back to the home of my predecessor Mr. John Johnson who was a strong and proud leader of this community for many years.”

“As we strive to survive in a post Covid-19 environment, it’s important that we work with socially responsible companies like iHeartMedia’s Power 105.1 and Chick-fil-A Tristate to make a difference in our communities. The basketball court and supported programs will help young citizens hone their athletic skills and achieve their academic and personal goals,” said Charles Fisher, Founder, Hip-Hop Summit Youth Council.

“The residents of Mott Haven Houses are grateful and honored that Power 105.1, Chick-fil-A Tristate, NYCHA and CCOP chose the Mott Haven Houses Basketball Court for the upgrades. We also want to thank Danny Barber for advocating Mott Haven. We are truly touched by this incredible opportunity and to continue the leadership Mr. Johnson provided to our development. Again, thank you so much,” said Deborah Aviles, President, Mott Haven Houses Resident Association.

“By making transformational investments in our basketball courts, we send the clear message to our young people that we are committed to providing them with safe spaces to develop and grow,” said NYCHA Chair & CEO Greg Russ. “We want to thank Power 105.1, Chick-Fil-A Tristate, and the Hip-Hop Summit Youth Council for working with us to improve this vital resource – and we hope more stakeholders will join forces with the Authority to upgrade our athletic areas and community centers in the years to come.”