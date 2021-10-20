Audacy Purchases WideOrbit Technology

On Wednesday morning Audacy announced it has purchased a perpetual license to WideOrbit’s digital audio streaming technology and the related assets and operations of WO Streaming.

“The WideOrbit digital audio tech business perfectly complements our organic investments to make Audacy’s digital platform the top choice for listeners, clients and partners, said David Field, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Audacy.”

The financial details of the deal were not announced in an Audacy press release, however, early this month Audacy announced in an SEC filing that it was about to make a $40 million digital purchase.

Audacy will operate WO Streaming under the name AmperWave. The entire WO Streaming team, led by John Morris, SVP Streaming, has joined Audacy.