It’s Syndication For Toucher & Rich

They’ve been together in Boston for 12 years and they dominate in the ratings. Beasley Media Group’s 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich Show Syndication will officially go into syndication on Monday.

The Marconi Award winning morning show features Fred Toucher and Rich Shertenlieb, along with Jon Wallach.

“Being syndicated has always been a career goal and I am very excited to start this new challenge,” said Toucher.

Rich added, “I couldn’t be more excited to launch Toucher & Rich into syndication. Our listeners have always been the most loyal in radio, and I’m thrilled to introduce our show to a whole new audience of potential T&R lifers.”

“We are thrilled to be able to bring Toucher & Rich’s unique brand of content and humor to sports fans throughout New England through this syndication initiative,” said Beasley Media Group Vice President and Market Manager Mary Menna. “The T&R Team is already a favorite with their passionate audience. We look forward to expanding that loyal audience through this new affiliation!”

To sign them up contact Kraig Kitchin at 818-269-7040.