New GM Wine Country Radio

Melissa Galliani has joined Wine Country Radio as General Manager. Most recently Melissa was VP of Sales for Cumulus Media, San Francisco.

“Wine Country Radio is a phenomenal franchise with five brands: KRUSH, BobFM, The 101, Exitos and Latino,” said Ravi Potharlanka, CEO/President. “We worked hard to recruit one of the most seasoned and successful radio business executives from the greater Bay Area. We feel fortunate to have someone of Melissa’s caliber at the helm now as we take our company to the next level.”