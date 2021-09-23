Emilio Estefan Honored by Radio Ink

Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti honored superstar Emilio Estefan with the Medallas de Cortez Distinguished Leadership Award at the Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference in Miami last night. The 19-time Grammy Award winner thanked radio for playing the music and artists he helped develop and called the United States the greatest country in the world.

Emilio Estefan is a world-renowned music, television, and film producer who has been instrumental in shaping, developing, and directing the careers of his superstar wife, Gloria, as well as Shakira, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, and Jon Secada, among many others. Estefan has achieved incredible success throughout his career, boasting more than 40 years of industry-leading achievements, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and induction into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame. With a resume that includes 19 Grammy Awards, he has experimented and pushed the envelope of blending Latin, pop, and world rhythms, creating a unique style and personality that has created chart-topping worldwide hits. It is this vision that transcends the music field and spills over into film, television, hotels, and restaurants, among other business endeavors, including serving as the executive -producer of the Tony-Award nominated smash Broadway musical On Your Feet! Most recently, the Library of Congress honored Emilio and Gloria with the distinguished Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.