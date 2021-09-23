No ‘Grey’ Areas For Podcast Newbie

Ellen Pompeo, star of ABC’s long-running hit series Grey’s Anatomy will host her first ever podcast. ‘Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo’ will invite her guests to tell her what motivates and inspires them, how they arrived at their body of work, their art, their book, or whatever they’re working on.

“As the title alludes to, I want the show to be a place of listening, learning and growth. I hope to introduce and highlight people from all different backgrounds and industries and create a space for thoughtful conversation,” said Pompeo. “Thank you to Cadence13 for their partnership in making this come to life.”

Season One will launch on September 29.