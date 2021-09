Benztown President Dave ‘Chachi’ Denes latest podcasts feature a couple News/Talk and Sports radio programmers. Valerie Geller consults on talk radio while Bruce Gilbert helps program major market sports stations.

‘Chachi Loves Everybody’ has Geller discussing why she is so passionate about finding good talk talent. Gilbert talks to Chachi about the unifying power and the social currency of sports.

You can find the latest episode Here.