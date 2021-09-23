RAB Looks At COVID Impact

Because of COVID concerns; health, travel/tourism and government related activities have been impacted over the last 18 months. The Radio Show was cancelled as a result of these concerns.

A panel discussion featuring leaders of brands and agencies was scheduled for the show. The RAB is going to bring that panel together for ‘Radio Works for Advertisers’ for a virtual live presentation October 14.

Colleen Yoshida, senior director of advertising, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority; Fleur Voruz, senior director, programs, media, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Imani Greene, founder and president, GreeneGroup/Fors Marsh Group will be on the panel. Christine Travaglini, president of Katz Radio Group, will moderate the advertiser roundtable.

Registration for the presentation is free for RAB members and to confirmed 2021 Radio Show registrants. The presentation will also be available for on-demand viewing.

Registration information can be found Here.