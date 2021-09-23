SiriusXM Urban View Channel Additions

Four new weekly shows on race relations, culture, business, politics, law and medicine have been added to the channel. The new Sunday lineup debuts September 26.

The programs will be hosted by Shermichael Singleton, Qasim Rashid, Dr. Robin Smith, and Shelly Bell.

Shermichael Singleton is a writer, commentator and political strategist who has worked on multiple presidential campaigns. Qasim Rashid is a human rights lawyer, author, and former nominee for United States Congress. Dr. Robin Smith is a licensed psychologist, bestselling author. Shelly Bell is an entrepreneur, business and technology strategist; and CEO & Founder of Black Girl Venture.

“I’m thrilled to see the continued growth of Urban View and to welcome this diverse group of experts to the team,” said Karen Hunter, Urban View host and Programming Consultant. “In keeping with the channel’s mission, our new programs will elevate the national dialogue about a wide range of topics that impact the African-American community.”