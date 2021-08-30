Sharpen Your Radio Job Search Now

(By Loyd Ford) What does happen when you look for that next job in radio?

You won’t believe this, but the first struggle for managers is the email they receive, the strange and all but unreadable resumes and strange collection of other material that you can only imagine was designed to show personal uniqueness.

You are to be warned that the true way to stand out is showcasing your skills, experience, willingness to perform at a high level and sharp knowledge of social media. Employers are looking for value to add to their team.

Don’t assume someone is going to look at your resume; compel them to do so with an easy-to-read cover letter/email that makes it clear that you know who they are, what they are looking for in the job you want to snag and that you know their company well. Those things require research. Hiring managers will research you. Use this rule as a part of your process: Do unto others (in this case) before they do unto you. Go to their social media and digital trail and learn all about them.

Every first impression is potentially powerful. Don’t waste them!



Create that well-researched and creatively written (but brief) email focused on generating interest in your resume and material.

Create a well-designed, well-written resume. Don’t know how to do this, Google it.

While we are at this thing called ‘job search,’ make sure your LinkedIn is up-to-date with a business headshot, critical information about your experience, skills and references (+ recommendations). If you don’t think updating your LinkedIn and making it exceedingly compelling to employers in our business is important, you are frankly lost in a sea of average radio people and are likely to remain there. By the way, if you are EMPLOYEED now, go ahead and make sure your LinkedIn profile is updated. It’s that important.

Be certain to include your physical address, your name, your phone number and email address and I like to place my phone number in the file name so they see it right away.

Make you a simple solution for them. You want to catch the hiring manager’s eye and give them easy links right on your resume so they can rapidly access your best resume (for them), your best aircheck (for them) as well as social media links.

If you have design skills or something else that could separate you as special, make sure there are easy to access examples.

Please use my rule: Make it so easy for them to find your phone number and email address that a 5 year old could call you or email you back in seconds right from their computer or tablet.

Let’s Cover Some “don’t do that.”

Don’t send them a generic resume.

Don’t send a five page resume. The same goes for a four page, a three page and a two page if you can avoid it.

Don’t send a resume without at least a well thought out email and introduction.

Don’t send a potential employer anything that hasn’t been reviewed and edited, especially eliminating all misspellings.

If you have ‘skills,’ don’t send them just a generic aircheck. Show them you really researched their station, this job and wow them. Trust me – this will set you apart from others.

Don’t allow the ‘whole package’ to overwhelm the viewer. Remember: Keep things simple, clean, easy for the user.

Don’t take it personal when people don’t call you back in a timely manner (or don’t call you back at all).

The bottom-line for you is that in every part of your ‘marketing material’ (resume, email, social media profiles, aircheck and more) you must tell a story that says you’re the perfect candidate for this job.

Special LinkedIn Tutorial (because it’s that important):

Add a photo that suits your profession. People are visual. Without a great visual that fits the job you are seeking, you are going to be diminished. Your job search may go poorly for a long time. People look first and then (they might) read.

Draft a very compelling summary. This is an opportunity to weave searchable keywords based on the job you want directly into your LinkedIn summary. Tell a great story that ends in this perfect job.

Give them the details. Profiles with more than one position listed are more than 10 times more likely to be read and maybe engaged!

Recruiters and hiring managers actually look for additional skills, so list yours right on your LinkedIn profile.

Research The Company You Think You Want To Go To Work For:

Getting the job that doesn’t fit you or going to work for bad people won’t be good news and it won’t improve your life.

Some company cultures are career killers.

Learn everything you can about the company, the way they practice their business and how they value people.

If you don’t fit, you must get.

Follow-up Consistently:

You just won’t believe this, but it’s true. It isn’t their job to follow-up with you, but it IS your job to consistently follow-up with them and to bring a joyful attitude to the process. Most (if not all) hiring managers are so busy they can hardly get everything done. As a job seeker, part of your job is to make it easy on them to find the right hire and to make sure you are a fit.

Attitude Is Altitude:

Spend your time searching for a job networking with people, reaching out to those surrounding the company, profession, hiring manager and asking for their advice.

Find a mentor who is willing to help you through this process.

Know in your heart that every time you don’t get a job, you are closer to the right job. Again, don’t take anything personal. Hiring managers are trying to fix their problem (not your problem that you don’t have a great relationship with them and that job).

A final piece of advice. Tom Petty said it best when he said, “The Waiting Is The Hardest Part.” Whatever you have to do to invest in you, keep your chin up and remember that your job search isn’t a measure of your entire value. It’s only a job. Surround yourself with positive people and individuals who will lift you up and keep you focused on the positive.

I always say this. “Good times don’t last. And that means bad times don’t last either.” If you are looking for a job, there’s probably at least one job looking for you. Follow these ideas and you will show why you are the perfect fit for the right job and ready to go and wow your new employer.

I can’t wait to hear about your success!

Loyd Ford consults radio stations, coaches personalities, and provides behavioral and strategic programming to radio with RPC. If you’re on the Clubhouse app, you can join Loyd’s radio pro encouragement group “The Encouragers.” Reach him anytime. 864.448.4169 or [email protected].