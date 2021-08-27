Changes At KMVP Phoenix

Bickley and Marotta will move from middays to mornings on 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station. The program will replace the long running Doug and Wolf Show.

“I cannot say thank you enough to both Doug Franz and Ron Wolfley, who along with being great broadcasters, are both first-class people that have made tremendous contributions to the Arizona Sports brand and our community,” said Scott Sutherland, SVP/MM Bonneville Phoenix.

“Doug and Wolf had the longest, most successful run in Valley sports radio history and we are so appreciative of all of their great efforts over the years,” said Ryan Hatch, VP Programming. “But now is the time to bring a new energy to mornings with an ensemble cast that will jumpstart each day with strong opinions and plenty of laughs.”

Ron Wolfley will move to middays with a new show. The new line-up debuts September 7.